Dolphins agree to a three-year deal with C Aaron Brewer

Connor Williams, the Dolphins' starting center the past two seasons, is a free agent. It doesn't appear he will return to Miami.

The indication came Monday night when the Dolphins agreed to terms with former Titans center Aaron Brewer on a three-year deal reportedly worth $21 million, according to multiple reports.

Brewer, 26, started every game for the Titans the past two seasons.

He has experience at both center and guard.

The Dolphins worked out an adjusted deal with left tackle Terron Armstead and re-signed offensive guard Robert Jones, but they lost starting right guard Robert Hunt to the Panthers.

The Titans replaced Brewer with former Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry, who they agreed to terms with Monday.