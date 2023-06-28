Dolphins’ 2023 training camp preview: WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

The Miami Dolphins have wrapped up their rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamps and will return to the Baptist Health Training Complex near the end of July to prepare for the 2023 regular season.

Before that, we’ll be going through the majority of Miami’s roster to preview their background, projected role and bottom line with the team entering training camp.

After looking at some quarterbacks, running backs and four receivers, we’ll move on to a wideout who will be trying to earn playing time before the start of the regular season – Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

General information

Name: Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Position: WR

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 197 pounds

Age: 27

College: Boise State

Free Agent Year: 2025

Background

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Wilson entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys back in 2018 after a collegiate career at Boise State. After missing his rookie season with a torn shoulder labrum, Wilson made the practice squad in 2019 but was promoted to the active roster shortly.

During his three seasons on the field with Dallas, the wideout recorded 67 receptions for 837 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 2021 season that saw him step up and bring in 45 passes for 602 yards and six scores.

Advertisement

Wilson signed a three-year, $22.8 million deal with Miami last offseason, but his production dropped once again due to the talent above him on the roster. He finished the season with 12 catches for 136 yards.

Expected Role

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson will, once again, have the opportunity to fight for the third wide receiver role in Mike McDaniel’s offense. Last year, he was beaten out by Trent Sherfield, and this year, he’ll have to hold off Braxton Berrios and Robbie Chosen, who are both strong candidates to make significant impacts in this scheme.

Bottom Line

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

There was a lot of talk surrounding Wilson’s place with the team this offseason, as many had the Dolphins trying to move on from him to save some cap space and get a draft pick in return.

Advertisement

However, Miami has kept him on the roster, and he’ll be looking to earn those opportunities throughout training camp. If he isn’t able to produce as the team’s third wideout, there’s a strong chance that the Dolphins move on from him one way or another next offseason, where they can save $7 million in a release or trade.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire