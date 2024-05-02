Who does Rutgers basketball next year? Big Ten releases basketball conference schedule

On Wednesday, Big Ten college basketball fans had a reason to celebrate. The conference released the breakdown of conference opponents for every school for the 2024-2025 season. Each team is set to play a 20-game conference schedule. This season’s newest members are Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington.

For Rutgers basketball, there will be plenty of reasons to travel to Jersey Mike’s Arena. Their home slate includes Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA, USC, and Wisconsin. They will go on the road to face Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington.

During the 2023-2024 campaign, Rutgers went 7-13 in conference play. They recorded wins against Indiana, Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Northwestern. Their goal this season is to improve on that record while making an NCAA Tournament bid.

The 2024-25 @bigten opponents slate is set ✅#TheKnighthood🛡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/NcKe0oK8Zv

— Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) May 1, 2024

While the start of the season is still months away Rutgers fans can start playing vacations that until this year would not be on the schedule. Fans will have the opportunity to travel to Oregon and Washington to see Rutgers in action. Those two teams posted a combined record of 21-19 in the PAC 12 last season.

Game dates and television times will be announced at a later date. Thursday’s release has only created more excitement for this upcoming season, as Rutgers is set to welcome a talented recruiting class that includes Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire