How does the ongoing saga of the Brooklyn Nets dealing with the trade request of disgruntled star Kevin Durant end?

How does the ongoing saga of the Brooklyn Nets trying to deal with the trade request of disgruntled star forward Kevin Durant end, and what will the impact be on the other teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference in the 2022-23 season?

Will Durant end up on the Boston Celtics’ roster? Or with the Philadelphia 76ers? Are the Miami Heat still in the mix? Could a team swoop in out of nowhere like the New Orleans Pelicans swoop in and steal him away? Or is there still a chance the Nets could hold out on moving KD in the hopes of convincing him to stay with the team?

Whatever the outcome, it will be an impactful one, and the topic of a recent episode of ESPN’s “NBA Today” show.

Watch the clip embedded above to see how the crew of the show thinks this saga will end.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire