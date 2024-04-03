What does the English Premier League and Nashville have in common? This weekend | Estes

NBC's studio team (from left to right) Tim Howard, Robbie Mustoe, Rebecca Lowe and Robbie Earle pose in front of attendees at a Premier League Fan Fest event in Philadelphia in 2022.

Let's get together again and do what Nashville does best. Let's throw a big ol' party, and this weekend, let's do it while celebrating and watching sports from . . .

England.

I'm serious, y'all. And I'm excited.

If you don't know about the Premier League by now, you should ask someone. Someone younger, probably. In some ways, that's how this weekend got started more than a decade ago.

NBC Sports executive Jon Miller used to leave his house early on weekends for golf, and he'd notice his then-teenage son Robby in front of the television, glued to soccer games from England. When Miller returned, his son would still be watching, usually with friends.

“I learned a long time ago that you can learn an awful lot from watching your kids’ behaviors and what they like,” said Miller, now NBC Sports’ president of acquisitions and partnerships. “ . . . (Robby) would constantly tell me that whenever you have the opportunity, you have to get the English Premier League.”

Miller and NBC eventually took that opportunity. Through their efforts and with an assist from basketball great Michael Jordan (more on His Airness’ role later), NBC secured the rights to televise the Premier League in the United States beginning in 2013. The network, paying progressively more to do it, has held them since.

Meanwhile, what was once a niche following has grown into a rare phenomenon: A passionate American sports audience for a league outside of the United States with devoted fans for clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and many others.

"It's become our league,” said Tim Howard, former goalkeeper for the U.S. national team. “It's become the league that every American watches every weekend. I know that's directly because of the exclusive rights that NBC has and the production that they put into every show.”

Which brings us to this weekend in Nashville.

Or should I say, brings them to Nashville — meaning Howard and his NBC colleagues.

A two-day fan festival on Broadway at Riverfront Park will accompany the broadcast of "Premier League Mornings Live", NBC’s studio show. Host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Howard, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are set to broadcast remotely from Nashville (beginning at 6 a.m. CT Saturday and 7 a.m. CT Sunday) for this weekend’s games and will be joined by scheduled guests like Josef Newgarden, The Tennessean's 2023 Sportsperson of the Year, Olympic gold medal-winning runner Mo Farah and former Premier League players Alan Shearer and Daniel Sturridge.

The event is free to the public, but those attending had to register ahead of time to receive a ticket. It is expected to be at capacity, though for those hoping to get lucky Saturday or Sunday, previous festivals occasionally have offered limited availability for standby attendees.

Nashville will be the ninth American city selected to host a Premier League Fan Fest, joining Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Austin, Miami, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Orlando. Nearly 70,000 people have attended them, according to NBC.

“I wish we could do it every week,” Lowe said. “It's unlike, really, anything I've ever done in this industry, and I think anything I'll ever do."

But we call it soccer

Had you told Lowe about this 11 years ago, “I'm not sure I would have believed you,” she admitted. “I didn't think America was actually fully ready yet to embrace football the way I've been proved wrong that it has.”

Lowe, British-born, has been at the forefront of NBC’s Premier League coverage from the start. In 2013, she came to the U.S. to lead the effort. Much like NBC itself, she was taking a chance on a sport that — while growing in popularity in America — still had a relationship with this country viewed skeptically, both here and abroad.

"The perception of football in America from Europeans and English — I can only speak for English — is that it's not taken seriously, it's not very popular, they don't know what they're talking about, it's not what it should be,” Lowe said. “But actually, over the years . . . now we have social media, so they can see clips of our show all the time and they can see the fan fests back home.

“I get more comments from messages and people back in England about our show, people I used to work with, who cannot believe how big it is and how well it does.”

Events like this weekend are unique for the Premier League because they couldn’t exist in England. The fandom there is too frenzied to have supporters of one club next to those of another.

“You couldn't. The police wouldn't even allow it,” said Howard, who played for Manchester United and Everton before finishing his career with Memphis 901 FC, the club for which he's now the sporting director.

Memphis 901's Tim Howard yells out to the referee during their match against Charlotte Independence on July 25, 2020.

"It's too tribal," Lowe agreed. "Over here, whether it gets tribal one day, I don't know. But right now, everyone has just got the love for the game and the league. . . . You can get them all together and watch the game."

Initially, NBC put together shows to introduce the league and help an American audience discover a favorite team.

Since then, Lowe said, the show has tried to treat each game the same, whether it's a big-name club or not.

“If you go to a fan fest,” Lowe said, “every single club is represented and some. I think that's been one of our biggest achievements.”

Why was Michael Jordan mentioned?

So this is interesting: In 2012, NBC was in its first bidding process for the Premier League rights when Miller attended the Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club, near Chicago. Also in attendance: Air Jordan — and Richard Scudamore, chief executive of the Premier League.

Word got to Jordan that NBC was competing to televise the matches and that Scudamore was at the event.

"Michael took it upon himself to come over and introduce himself to Richard Scudamore and talk about what a big English soccer fan he had become,” Miller said. “And Richard was shocked. Needless to say, I was shocked. We didn't expect it. I had no idea it was coming. But we laugh a lot about it to this day. Michael was a very instrumental part in helping us get across the line.”

NASCAR series team owner Michael Jordan in attendance during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

According to Miller, NBC has tripled the Premier League audience since acquiring U.S. rights. This season, the network is averaging 546,000 viewers per televised match, according to figures provided by NBC.

Sports Business Journal in 2021 reported that NBC’s latest extension with the league carried a price tag of roughly $2.6 billion over six years, boosting the payout from $150 million annually to roughly $433 million, reflecting the soaring popularity of the league as well as its importance to NBC and Peacock, its streaming service.

NBC has continued to retain rights to the Premier League despite not necessarily bidding the most among networks. Miller said that in the latest round of negotiations, “there were two other bids that were more than our bid.

“But the Premier League and their leadership decided that this was where they wanted to be,” Miller said, “and we were thrilled.”

Part of that was exclusivity. While NBC has become established as the American network for the Premier League, it wants to specialize only in the Premier League, rather than adding tournaments or leagues from other European countries or the homegrown Major League Soccer, Nashville SC’s league, which is featured on Apple TV.

In Miller’s words: "We do not have any desire to be the network of soccer. We want to be the network of the Premier League. And that's important to the Premier League, too.”

