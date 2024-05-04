What does new Commanders TE Ben Sinnott think of comparisons to 49ers’ stars?

When the Washington Commanders selected Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott with the No. 53 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah compared him to a pair of San Francisco 49ers: Fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle.

After the second round, general manager Adam Peters offered the same comparisons.

And when you watch Sinnott on film, it’s easy to see a mix between the two stars. While no one is saying outright that Sinnott is the next Juszczyk or Kittle, his size, athleticism, style and versatility make it a worthwhile comp.

So, what does Sinnott think of those comparisons?

“It’s crazy to even be in conversation or have anyone even think to compare you to guys of that caliber. It means everything,” Sinnott said this week in an appearance on “Grant and Danny,” on 106.7 The Fan, via Lou DiPietro of Audacy.

“Hearing that, and the trust that he has for me, it’s super inspiring, and it gives me a lot of confidence going forward.”

Speaking specifically of Kittle, one of the NFL’s best tight ends, he was 6-foot-4 and weighed 247 pounds at the 2017 NFL combine. He ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash. Sinnott measured in at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, running the 40 in 4.68 seconds. However, Sinnott bested Kittle’s vertical leap by five inches. Kittle spent a portion of his childhood in Iowa and played at the University of Iowa, while Sinnott was born and raised in the state of Iowa.

He spoke a little more on those comparisons.

“Through the process I’ve kind of heard a little bit of everything how people view me, but I think how the front office and the coaches with the Commanders view me is perfect,” Sinnott said.

“I just think I’m a play-making tight end but have the ability to be an h-back or get in the backfield and be a fullback. I think the versatility brings a lot of value to what this organization is gonna do, so I’m super excited for that.”

There was no tight end in the 2024 NFL draft like Sinnott. He can line up in a number of positions and can also make an impact in the run game. The Commanders have lacked that type of versatility at the position for years.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire