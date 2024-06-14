What does 247Sports think of UNC basketball’s title chances early for 2024-25 season?

There is still a long way to go before we have college basketball on our TVs again but the offseason content never stops. As we get set for a new season, there have been some big changes to rosters across the sport.

With recruiting classes coming in, NBA Draft decisions finalized and the transfer portal, rosters will look a lot different. And now, 247Sports is giving their early preview of the upcoming season.

In Isaac Trotter’s top storylines for the 2024-25 season, he breaks down the national title contenders in tiers. For North Carolina, they land in tier two at this stage of the offseason:

North Carolina Tar Heels: UNC’s lack of positional size is jarring, but RJ Davis is single-handedly capable of being the best player on the floor at all times. When he’s humming, Davis is unguardable.

North Carolina is joined by Baylor, Tennessee, Iowa State, and Arizona in that tier. In tier one are Duke, UConn, Alabama, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas and Auburn.

Now, there is a very long way to go before we even get to Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Tournament but the preseason hype for the Tar Heels is starting to build just a little bit.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire