Dodgers vs. Padres tracker, news, live updates: 2024 MLB season kicks off with Seoul Series in South Korea

Shohei Ohtani will make his Dodgers debut against the Padres in MLB's first regular season game in Korea. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

Opening Day is still eight days away, but the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are kicking things off early Wednesday with MLB's first regular season game in South Korea.

At the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, Shohei Ohtani will make his long-awaited regular season debut in Dodger blue, while Tyler Glasnow will also make his Dodgers debut when he takes the mound against the Padres' Yu Darvish.

The Padres and Dodgers have both been in Seoul for a number of days. They've been able to get over any jet lag they experienced on the way over, and they've also been able to get some playing time at the Gocheok Sky Dome. Both teams have played the Korean National Baseball Team as well as two teams from the KBO, Korea's equivalent to MLB.

But those were just exhibition games. This is the real thing. Both teams will play a few more spring training games before the 2024 season really gets underway, but the regular season is finally here.