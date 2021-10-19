Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 3: Time, how to watch, TV channel, live stream, starting pitchers for Tuesday

The Atlanta Braves won the first two games of the National League Championship Series in walk-off fashion against the Los Angeles Dodgers, heading into Tuesday's Game 3 at Dodger Stadium with a 2-0 lead.

Eddie Rosario's single in the ninth inning of Game 2 brought in the winning run, a night after Austin Riley did the same in the series opener.

The Braves had a 2-0 lead – and a 3-1 lead – in last year's NLCS against the Dodgers, but Los Angeles wound up winning in seven games en route to a World Series title.

Atlanta's last World Series appearance was 1999, while the Dodgers have reached the Fall Classic three times in the past four seasons.

Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium.

Time: 5:08 p.m. ET on Tuesday

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com. The game can also be streamed live via fuboTV.

Starting pitchers: RHP Charlie Morton, Braves vs. RHP Walker Buehler, Dodgers

Betting info: SportsBookWire.usatoday.com

Eddie Rosario celebrates his walk-off RBI single in Game 2.

