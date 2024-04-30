Dodgers play the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-12, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-17, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Landon Knack (1-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 2.08 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -113, Diamondbacks -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 13-17 record overall and a 7-7 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 10-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 19-12 record overall and a 10-4 record on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .444 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has five home runs, 12 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .319 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has six home runs, 24 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .377 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 14-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .294 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.