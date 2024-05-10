Dodgers bring win streak into game against the Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers (26-13, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (20-20, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 2.70 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (3-3, 4.29 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -169, Padres +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers aim to keep a seven-game win streak intact when they take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has gone 8-12 in home games and 20-20 overall. The Padres are 18-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 26-13 record overall and an 11-5 record in road games. The Dodgers have hit 54 total home runs to lead the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has six home runs, 18 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .328 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 16-for-42 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 26 extra base hits (14 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Max Muncy is 12-for-37 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .248 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.