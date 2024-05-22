'Docherty must build on Dundee's progress'

[BBC]

As the dust begins to settle on a fine season for Dundee, manager Tony Docherty and his players can look back with a real sense of satisfaction and pride.

One which began with the Premiership new boys aiming for top-flight survival ended with them finishing in the top half of the table and knocking on the door of Europe, something Docherty described as "a remarkable achievement".

It was definitely a campaign which saw the Dark Blues exceed expectations, but those expectations will now be raised going forward, and that is the challenge for Docherty. He now has to find a way to build on his side's progress.

It was a busy summer last term as he built a new-look squad from scratch, and it looks like there will be plenty more business in the coming months.

The club have announced a number of departures following the conclusion of the season, including all 11 of their loan players.

While some of those leaving could yet return, there is plenty of work to do as Dundee look to assemble a squad capable of competiting at the right end of the table.

Given the deals done since Docherty arrived at the club, Dundee fans will be confident their manager can deliver again.