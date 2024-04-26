Docherty on dugout ban, European target & Shaughnessy blow
Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media before Sunday’s Premiership visit of Celtic.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Docherty confirmed he will serve a touchline ban against Celtic after picking up a fourth booking of the season for his "wee tussle" with Graeme Shinnie against Aberdeen recently.
He says it doesn’t change anything regarding Sunday's match, with all the preparation done during the week, and he has "absolute faith" in the players and his coaching staff to carry out the game-plan.
Having got into the top six despite being the newly-promoted side, there is no chance his team will ease off as they now chase down a European place in a season that has been "all about ticking off objectives".
Captain Joe Shaughnessy will have surgery on his ruptured ACL early next month. Docherty says the squad are "absolutely gutted" for the defender and "anything we are doing between now and the end of the season, we will be doing it for Joe".
Celtic are a "fantastic football team" and will be tough, with Docherty seeking a performance similar to the one his side produced against Rangers last time out to give themselves an opportunity.
Other than Shaughnessy, there are no fresh injury issues.