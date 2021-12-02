Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons situation: I literally don’t even talk about it

Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons before tonight’s game vs. #Celtics: “I literally don’t even talk about it. I coach the team and the guys that I can see every day. I let Daryl and Elton deal with all of the other stuff.” #Sixers

Source: Twitter @JGrasso_

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

There has to be a world where Kyrie Irving, John Wall, Kemba Walker and Ben Simmons can be part of a four team trade – 7:19 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 1, 2021 – Starting Lineups

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Philadelphia – Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

OUT: Boston: None Philadelphia: Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/MFU35OpivB – 7:07 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons before tonight’s game vs. #Celtics:

“I literally don’t even talk about it. I coach the team and the guys that I can see every day. I let Daryl and Elton deal with all of the other stuff.” #Sixers – 6:36 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Doc Rivers said his son Austin ‘felt terrible’ today. Austin, of the Denver Nuggets is battling COVID-19. Doc said his son was asymptomatic on Tuesday, and also said Austin ‘would be fine.’ ‘This thing is real,’ Doc said, referring to the virus. – 6:12 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Doc Rivers on the Celtics: “We know who they are and they know who we are.” – 6:09 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers on what @Georges Niang has added to this @Philadelphia 76ers team:

“He’s been great, he’s been absolutely great… He has that competitive gene. We needed him. We need more of him. We needed a guy like Georges.” – 6:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

One wish I have: That people would stop saying guys like John Wall or Ben Simmons need to take the floor to help their trade value.

1. Teams know who these guys are. Nothing is changing those opinions now.

2. Contract is what matters the in the case of a guy like Wall. – 12:19 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the upcoming 4-game road trip: ‘Everyone’s going to play tough stretches. This is a great opportunity for us. We’ll see what we got.’ – 9:27 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on going against the #Magic zone: ‘It was the slowest zone offense ever.’ – 9:25 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers on Sixers’ play vs. Magic zone: “It was the slowest zone offense, maybe ever.” – 9:24 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

“None of us played with a lot of power” says Doc Rivers. Credits the Magic’s energy. Thought the #Sixers couldn’t match it – 9:23 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘It was a win. The first six minutes we played inspired, (but not much after that).’ – 9:23 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers on the win: “It was a win. Not that inspired.” He did end up praising Andre Drummond and he said he’ll take the win. #Sixers – 9:22 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says he thinks Andre Drummond changed the game for the #Sixers tonight when they were struggling – 9:22 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

If Doc Rivers wants to win this game, he’s gonna go back to Andre Drummond instead of Joel Embiid – 8:54 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

A fan tried to start a “Where’s Ben Simmons?” chant. Nobody joined him. – 8:50 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers seem to be on cruise control. Only lead #Magic by 4 (57-53) after Doc Rivers called timeout three minutes into third quarter. – 8:21 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers on this @Philadelphia 76ers team, as the group finally gets healthier and more properly manned:

“I really like this team. It’s going to take a little bit, but it’s coming, it’s coming quickly…

This team is going to be really good. I just feel it.” – 5:23 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘This team is going to be really good. I just feel it.’ – 5:22 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers: Danny Green’s minutes cap won’t be much higher tonight. He’ll be on a restriction for at least another week or two.

Rivers wouldn’t reveal his starters but noted some of the pros/cons of Thybulle vs. Green, including Thybulle’s man doubling on Joel Embiid. – 5:22 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid taking blame for Tyrese Maxey’s turnover with 10 seconds left in double OT Saturday: pic.twitter.com/KY0Qief2y5 – 5:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says Danny Green is still on a minutes restriction. He did add that he and the coaches are always thinking about playing with the starting lineup, I.e. Matisse Thybulle getting more run and such. #Sixers – 5:19 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says Danny Green will probably have a minutes restriction for the next week or two. His playing time will be between 17-20 minutes #Sixers – 5:19 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says that the coaching staff has thought about moving Danny Green to the bench even when his minutes restriction is lifted, but it doesn’t seem to be a permanent move right now. Reiterates that this is a starting lineup that can continue to change #Sixers – 5:18 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers won’t say if Danny Green will start or come off the bench tonight. – 5:17 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

How many of these players would you trade for Ben Simmons? pic.twitter.com/fkDkV54z5O – 4:36 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New @Bill Simmons Podcast on the Tyrese Maxey leap, the Ben Simmons situation, Dejounte Murray’s progress, if Indiana should trade Sabonis or Turner, and more NBA. But first (Pearl Jam!) @TheCousinSal joins to discuss Sunday’s NFL games and guess the lines. open.spotify.com/episode/0bd7H7… – 7:11 AM

Keith Pompey: #Sixers PG Ben Simmons is at the Wells Fargo Center, according to sources. No word if he’ll remain here for tonight’s game. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / November 27, 2021

Jon Johnson: Per source, Ben Simmons spent some time this afternoon at WFC for individual practice with handful of coaches, staff. -via Twitter @jonjohnsonwip / November 27, 2021

I think Ben Simmons wanted to be traded. I feel like, he felt like how it was; people weren’t loyal to him. I do feel like he’s dealing with some stuff. I do. There were times last year that the 76ers were like making it seem like he was bothered by one thing, but they knew it was something else. I just feel like he feels betrayed. He feels like nobody really has his back, and it’s time to move on. Not only that. He also knows that the average Philadelphian wants him outta here. They don’t want him. There’s gonna be no more hostile place for Ben Simmons to play than in Philadelphia. -via SportsKeeda / November 26, 2021