DL Khristian Boyd could be Day 3 target for Packers

The Green Bay Packers will start Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft with eight picks at his disposal. A potential target with one of those eight picks is Khristian Boyd.

Boyd, a three-star recruit out of Missouri finished his career at Northern Iowa with 22.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Boyd’s greatest strength is his sheer natural strength. He put up 38 reps on the bench press at Northern Iowa’s Pro Day.

“His superpower on the field is his strength and passion,” Brandon Harston, an area scout for the Hula Bowl said. “He has a great get-off and a desire to shut the run down and get to the quarterback.”

Boyd’s calling card early in his career will be his ability to stuff the run. He’s a space eater that clogs up running lanes and eats up double teams to keep linebackers clean. He has the strength to forklift offensive linemen. While he may not always make the play he disrupts the action in the backfield.

The Northern Iowa defensive tackle has a quick first step for a player his size (325 pounds). He can collapse the pocket with his initial quickness and power. This past season Boyd recorded 3.5 sacks and a career-high 40 pressures. While his trump card is clogging up running lanes, he has some juice as an interior pass rusher.

“As an interior pass rusher, he is quick enough to get on the edge of the offensive lineman and make him overset and uncomfortable because he can close space quickly,” Harston said. “He also has the strength and aggressiveness to push the depth of the pocket and make the quarterback feel the pressure.”

With Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton, Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden along the interior of the defensive line, the Packers don’t have a pressing need for that position group. However, with eight picks at his disposal, Brian Gutekunst may want to add a player who could help shore up Green Bay’s run defense.

Boyd is a powerful run defender and can disrupt the pocket as a pass-rusher. The Packers have built a solid foundation around Kenny Clark. The Northern Iowa defensive tackle could be another sturdy brick.

“Getting to know Boyd at the Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl he is a high-energy guy,” Harston said. “He’s very passionate about the game and has a chip on his shoulder to make people see him and believe in his ability. He’s an easy person to talk to and a great individual. He checks all the boxes and would be great to add to any locker room.”

