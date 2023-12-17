DK Metcalf, Deommodore Lenoir, Fred Warner fined for Sunday's scuffle

The NFL has fined Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf again.

Metcalf received a fine of $19,123 for his ejection late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. It is his sixth fine this season for a total of $75,686.

After 49ers linebacker Fred Warner intercepted Drew Lock in the fourth quarter, Warner lateraled to Dre Greenlaw. Warner pushed Metcalf to the turf after the lateral, and Metcalf took offense to the shove, grabbing Warner's facemask to set off the scuffle.

49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir came to Warner's defense, and officials ejected Metcalf and Lenoir.

The NFL fined Warner $10,927 and Lenoir $5,617.

Lenoir said this week that he felt "bad" about his ejection.

"I only hurt the team, so I felt like it was kind of a dumb mistake by me," Lenoir said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were fined for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties earlier in the game, with Dallas losing $6,297 and Smith-Njigba $11.473.