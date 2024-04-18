Division I dream realized: Former Gannon coach Jordan Fee hired by Florida Atlantic

Former Gannon men's basketball coach Jordan Fee has been hired as an assistant coach at Division I Florida Atlantic.

"I am beyond excited and honored to be joining my good friend and brother in Paradise. Coach (John) Jakus is one of the best human beings I know, in addition to being a phenomenal basketball coach,” Fee said in a release. “The recent success of FAU basketball has been remarkable. We're looking forward to continuing to build upon that success while playing a fun and exciting brand of basketball. My wife Jaclyn and I cannot wait to get down to Boca (Raton). Go Owls!"

Fee, a Grove City native, took over at Gannon last April and led the Golden Knights to the biggest turnaround in NCAA history. Gannon went from three wins the previous season to a 32-3 record this winter. The Golden Knights won the PSAC championship and the Atlantic Region before falling in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight.

"We are completely honored to have Jordan Fee on our staff. He is a uniquely gifted coach with an understanding of basketball in this area because of his tenure at Nova. On top of that, there are few better offensive minds in college basketball,” new Florida Atlantic head coach John Jakus said in a release. “He has had the chance to play and coach with the best offensive system in all of college basketball over the last decade. And through that system, he led Gannon to the best turnaround in Division II history going from three to 32 wins in one year. He has been a friend of mine for over 15 years and the fact that he would give up being a head coach to come serve these players at FAU is truly amazing."

