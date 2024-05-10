District roundup: West Valley, Pullman baseball to meet in District 8 title game; Mead boys soccer beats Hermiston for 3A district championship

May 9—From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday's high school district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page online.

Baseball

West Valley 4, Shadle Park 3: Simeon Mattingly fought back from a 0-2 count to draw a walk-off walk, and the second-seeded Eagles (13-8) beat the visiting third-seeded Highlanders (14-8) in a District 8 2A semifinal. Easton O'Neil went 3 for 4 with a run and RBI for WV, which travels to Pullman in the district title game on Saturday.

Pullman 1, Clarkston 0: Caleb Northcroft struck out 12 over 6 2/3 innings, and the top-seeded Greyhounds (17-4) edged the visiting fourth-seeded Bantams (6-15) in a District 8 2A semifinal. Calvin Heusser earned the save with a strikeout in the seventh.

Kamiakin 11, Central Valley 1: The third-seeded Braves (18-5) eliminated the fourth-seeded Bears (10-11) in a District 8 4A loser-out.

Boys soccer

Central Valley 2, Lewis and Clark 1: The visiting fourth-seeded Bears (8-7-1) eliminated the second-seeded Tigers (14-5-1) in a District 8 4A loser-out at ONE Spokane Stadium. CV travels to third-seeded Chiawana in the district second-place game on Saturday.

Mead 4, Hermiston (Ore.) 1: Terach Dobbs scored two goals, Rocky Wells added a goal and an assist, and the visiting fifth-seeded Panthers (12-5-1) beat the second-seeded Bulldogs (10-9) in the District 8 3A title game. Both teams advance to state.