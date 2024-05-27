DISTRICT 2 BASEBALL: Monday's games postponed

Due to an unfavorable weather forecast that is call for rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, District 2 officials have postponed Monday's three baseball championships games at PNC Field.

Susquehanna and MMI Prep in the Class 1A final, which was scheduled for Monday at noon, has been moved to Tuesday at 1 p.m. It will be followed by the finals originally scheduled for Tuesday: Mid Valley and Holy Redeemer in Class 3A and Pittston Area and Selinsgrove in Class 5A.

The Class 2A final between Elk Lake and Mountain View, originally scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m., is moved to Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. The Class 6A subregional final between Williamsport and Hazleton Area, scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m., is rescheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.