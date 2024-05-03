Disliked Nike-designed MLB uniforms to be changed for 2025

Major League Baseball and uniform designer Nike said Friday that all team uniforms, such as the Nike jersey shown of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, will be revamped for the 2025 season in response to widespread complaints from players (Patrick Smith)

After complaints from players, Major League Baseball and official uniform supplier Nike said Friday they will adjust all team uniforms for 2025, perhaps earlier, to solve a see-through pants issue.

Barely six weeks into the six-month campaign, the revamped uniforms that drew major complaints from players during pre-games in March were sent to the fashion scrap heap after issues with see-through fabric, sweating plus easier ripping.

MLB commissioner Robert Manfred said conversations were had with players, teams and equipment managers to determine the changes needed.

"Player and club feedback is extremely important to us," he said. "Together with Nike, we listened to our players and as a result, we are addressing their concerns."

Larger lettering for names on the backs of jerseys will be restored with individual pant customization made available to all players.

MLB said Nike -- which signed a $1 billion MLB uniform supplier deal in 2019 -- was working to address color differences between jerseys and pants for gray road uniforms of some clubs as well as discoloring due to perspiration.

MLB said once a solution is found to the sweat-soaking issue that in some cases makes for see-through pants, new uniforms will be put into use, possibly as soon as the second half of this season.

"We will continue to work with Nike to make adjustments with the goal of delivering a uniform that looks good and helps MLB players perform at their best," Manfred said.

