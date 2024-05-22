'Disappointed how people treated me' - Le Fondre on Hibs exit

Adam Le Fondre says he is "disappointed how certain people treated me" after the striker's spell at Hibs came to an end.

The 37-year-old signed last summer on a free transfer, and scored five goals in 29 appearances for the Easter Road club.

Writing on Instagram, Le Fondre said: "I'd like to thank Brian McDermott and Lee Johnson for bringing me to the club and Nick Montgomery for [his] continued trust in my ability. I had a blast north of the border.

"Disappointed with how the season panned out and how certain people treated me, but that's for another day.

"Special thanks to the fans for making me feel very welcome, it's truly a special club and I believe they are on the road to great things."