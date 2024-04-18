The DIRECTV Sports Pack Has You Covered When It Comes to Streaming Live Sports – Here’s How to Score It This Baseball Season

As more and more people cut the cord and swap cable for streaming services, sports remains the biggest reason people still tune into live TV. So, it makes sense that in an effort to adopt and retain users new to the streaming world, platforms are flaunting competitive sports offerings to give themselves an edge.

The plethora of options is great because it offers plenty of ways for cable cutters to stream sports live and on-demand but it can feel overwhelming. Many sports fans might even, as a symptom of decision fatigue, go back to their expensive cable packages because of the familiarity, despite it not being the best option for them. The right sports streaming package will be different for every person depending on your preferences — including what sports you follow most closely, your favorite sports commentators and your need for DVR and playback capabilities.

That said, one of the best streaming packages available is the DIRECTV Sports Pack, which offers new subscribers more than 20 specialty sports channels. Plus, customers can get it included at no extra cost for seven months this baseball season. The limited-time offer is only available to those who are new subscribers to the DIRECTV ENTERTAINMENT or MÁS LATINO packages (or higher) who sign up by April 30th.

This offer is perfect for baseball fans as it features access to the MLB Network and MLB Strike Zone throughout the entire season. But the comprehensive package has options for everyone including the NFL Network and NFL Redzone, Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, ACC, Big Ten, Longhorn, SEC Networks, CBS Sports Network and more. Customers selecting the CHOICE package or higher will also have access to over 30 regional sports networks with DIRECTV Sports Pack.

You can add DIRECTV Sports Pack to most DIRECTV packages. Their most popular and affordable package is their ENTERTAINMENT Package which boasts more than 75 channels such as Bravo, BET, CNBC, TruTV, TNT, TLC and more. Check out a full breakdown of all DIRECTV packages here, including their CHOICE Package, ULTIMATE Package and PREMIER Package, ranging in price from $69.99/Month to $159.99/Month for 24 months, plus taxes and fees*

