Dillon Gabriel expected to be one of the highest-rated players in EA Sports’ College Football 25

It’s been more than 10 years since the last time a college football video game was on the horizon, but on Wednesday, EA Sports announced that “College Football 25” will be available in the summer.

Fans across the country — including myself — have already begun speculation as to what will be included in the new game and what won’t. After all, college football looks completely different than it did in 2014 — the last time we had an NCAA game — so it will be interesting to see how EA implements the changes.

247Sports joined in on the speculation by taking guesses at who the highest-rated returning players will be. It’s no surprise that running back Ollie Gordon, the 2023 Doak Walker Award winner, tops the list as a 99 overall. Travis Hunter, the Colorado Buffaloes two-way star, is a 97 overall. And Dillon Gabriel, the next great Oregon quarterback, is a 94 overall, tied for the third-best QB on the list.

A look at which returning players could be the highest-ranked in EA Sports’ new college football game. 🏈 (Via: @BCrawford247) MORE: https://t.co/S6uq22NYnL pic.twitter.com/5PS5MCJOUQ — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 15, 2024

One aspect of Gabriel’s skillset that will set him apart in EA’s new game is speed and elusiveness. Back in NCAA 14, there were few things more fun than running around with Gabriel’s childhood hero Marcus Mariota, and Gabriel possesses a lot of the same running traits as Mariota. Of all the QBs on 247 Sports’ list, Gabriel and Jalon Daniels are the quickest, which will make Gabriel a lot of fun to play with.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire