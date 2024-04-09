Dillon Gabriel describes how Marcus Mariota helped in decision to transfer to Oregon

As soon as Dillon Gabriel entered the transfer portal last December, and the rumors of his transfer to Oregon started gaining traction, comparisons between he and Marcus Mariota, the greatest Oregon Ducks quarterback of all time, were drawn.

With all that Gabriel and Mariota have in common, it’s hard not to draw those parallels. Both are eager to run with the ball, but they’re equally comfortable and competent slinging it from inside the pocket. Both QBs are from the island of Oahu and grew up in towns less than an hour from one another. And of course, they both wear No. 8.

But while the comparisons are fun to draw, it’s important to remember Gabriel and Mariota are their own players. What’s more valuable is the relationship Gabriel and Mariota have fostered.

After the Ducks practice on Tuesday, Gabriel spoke to media for the first time as an Oregon Duck, and he touched on what it was like to watch Mariota growing up and to have a relationship with him now.

“It was huge,” Gabriel said. “You know, someone you always look up to as a quarterback from Hawaii, that’s something we always watched. I loved turning on the TV and being able to watch him when I was younger, and now having obviously the relationship that we’ve had, and just being able to text back and forth. That’s something you know, as a little kid, I still smile and don’t ever take it for granted. So I’d say in the decision process it was just cool to kind of have that and being able to talk through it together.”

Mariota’s advice to Gabriel hasn’t been limited to what happens on the field. Gabriel mentioned that a lot of Mariota’s help has been about acclimating to a new school and city.

“Yeah. I think more on the lifestyle side, you know,” Gabriel said. “Our moms have connected and you know, they’re just a great family. So it’s been super helpful in terms of, you know, where to stay, what to do, and how to navigate food spots and stuff like that. So I think the little things like that help.”

There haven’t been many players to wear No. 8 since Mariota’s time as a Duck, so it will be hard not to see echoes of the former Heisman Trophy winner when Gabriel takes the field next fall. But the pressure of wearing No. 8 is something Gabriel welcomes.

“Yeah, I love it,” Gabriel said. “You know, it’s something that you want, and that’s why you come here. I think initially, wearing the No. 8, I think I didn’t want to in the sense that you know, I have so much respect for Marcus and what he’s done and you know that’s the guy I’ve always looked up to. But also being able to wear it’s even better so super excited for that.”

Throughout the offseason, Gabriel has been named as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Since Mariota won the award in 2014, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix have been in reach of the Heisman Trophy but have fallen short. Mariota is the only Heisman winner in Oregon’s history, so if Gabriel were to win it would do a lot for the Ducks’ program.

What will be on Gabriel’s mind far more next season than the Heisman Trophy is winning a national championship. As it stands, the 2024 Ducks are the best team Oregon has ever had on paper, so winning the last game of the season is an attainable goal.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire