'It has been difficult for everyone' - Webster

Brighton defender Adam Webster says "it has been a difficult season" for everyone at the club because of the amount of injuries to key players.

Albion's hopes of a second successive season in Europe were ended after developing a lengthy injury list since the turn of the year and the poor results that followed.

The likes of Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Pervis Estupinan, Evan Ferguson and Jack Hinshelwood have all been long-term absentees and will not return before the end of the season.

"It has been a difficult," Webster told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited Podcast. "First-half of the season was really good, but then since January not so good.

"We have had a lot of injuries and some bad results.

"It has been difficult for everyone but personally for me it has been tough. I have not had any rhythm of playing games and when you come in and out it is difficult to find your feet."

Webster has made 12 appearances for the club this season, which is a stark contrast to 27 in the last campaign.

"I have not hit the heights that I know I am capable of so that has been frustrating," added Webster. "Hopefully now I can push on and look forward to next season.

"We have had a lot of big players missing and that does not help any team. But it has given opportunities to those who would not usually play, so in the long run that will make us better."

