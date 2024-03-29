Did LSU coach Brian Kelly reveal Washington's plan to take QB Jayden Daniels?

In a story connecting Washington and LSU in a way that doesn't entail Kim Mulkey, Tigers football coach Brian Kelly might have inadvertently disclosed the plans of the team holding the second overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Via Garrett Podell of CBSSports.com, Kelly added two extra important words to his effort to promote the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.

"[Daniels] is going to be so committed to taking care of himself that you're not going to have to worry about size or [if] he doesn't weigh enough," Kelly said. "Lamar [Jackson] has done a pretty good job with his size. [Patrick] Mahomes, I wouldn't consider him a giant. Because [Daniels] is going to get the ball out to the playmakers and make plays. For Washington."

The Commanders hold the second overall pick. Chris Simms has said that the Commanders should run the Jayden Daniels pick to the podium, if (as everyone believes) USC quarterback Will be the first overall pick in the draft.

Daniels is tall, athletic, and effective, both as a passer and as a runner. When we interviewed defensive players four weeks ago at the Scouting Combine, most if not all from the SEC did not hesitate when asked to identify the best opponent they faced. The most common answer was, by far, Jayden Daniels.

However it plays out, it gets started four weeks from tonight. Right about now.