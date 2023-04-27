How did Kyle Hendricks do in his start with the Iowa Cubs?

Kyle Hendricks pitches for the Iowa Cubs during a game against Louisville at Principal Park on Thursday.

As Kyle Hendricks slowly walked off the Principal Park mound Thursday afternoon, the right-handed pitcher was greeted with a nice ovation from the crowd. Hendricks didn't deliver the most spectacular outing. But his appearance was worth celebrating.

Hendricks' road to recovery checked off another important box Thursday with the Chicago Cubs star pitcher returning to the mound for his first start in nine months as part of a rehabilitation assignment with the Iowa Cubs. Hendricks surrendered six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings of work against the Louisville Bats.

"I felt healthy," Hendricks said following the outing. "So that was the accomplishment. Other than that, it was good to be back out there, back in a real game, get the feel of it, the flow of the game, the speed of the game, all that. So, I've got some work to do."

That much was obvious for Hendricks, who was far from his usual dominant self. But simply returning to the mound was the most important thing for Hendricks, who hasn't pitched in a big-league game since July 6, 2022.

Hendricks missed the end of last season and the start of this season with a capsular tear in his right shoulder. The veteran rehabbed in Arizona and threw a three-inning simulated game before coming to Iowa Tuesday night. Thursday was the first real game for Hendricks, the last remaining member of the 2016 World Series title team.

Because of the long layoff, Hendricks was under a tight pitch count. He threw 54 pitches, including 33 for strikes. Hendricks walked one and struck out three but failed to get out the second inning.

"Knocking a lot of rust off today," Hendricks said. "It's been a while since I've been out there. It's just good to feel a little bit in the tempo and execute a lot of good pitches overall."

There were bright spots along the way. Hendricks labored through the first inning with a 31-pitch frame but got into a rhythm by striking out Will Benson and T.J. Hopkins to end the inning. The pitcher then opened the second inning by striking out former Cub Nick Martini with an 88 mph four-seam fastball. Hendricks topped out at 89.3 mph, another sign that things are headed in the right direction.

"The (velocity) looked OK," Hendricks said. "I think there's even more in there when I get even more into game mode. But I felt strong out there. The stuff felt like it was moving good. I executed some good curveballs. There were a couple of good changeups that ... I left up but other than that, that'll come along."

Hendricks will have plenty of time. He plans to watch film of his first start and then throw a bullpen. He plans to make another start with Iowa when the team begins a road trip at Columbus next week.

While the focus of Hendricks' first start was getting back on the mound, the goal of outing No. 2 will be much more results-driven.

"I'm just trying to get back to being myself again," Hendricks said. "To get back out there, get ahead of guys, get some quick outs and do what I do, kind of focusing on that again and not just getting comfortable."

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Kyle Hendricks makes first start of the season with Iowa Cubs