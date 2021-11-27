How did Kirk Herbstreit do against the Michigan Wolverines when he played for Ohio State?

Kirk Herbstreit has become an iconic college football figure as one of the longtime hosts of ESPN College GameDay and one of the sport’s top in-game analyst on ABC and ESPN.

But the 52-year-old Herbstreit was once a college football player and Ohio State captain and quarterback. The Centerville, Ohio, native played for the Buckeyes from 1989-93 under coach John Cooper.

Football -- Black and white file photo of Jim Herbstreit when he played OSU halfback. *** Jim is father of Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN sports analyst and former OSU quarterback. Jim was a co-captain (along with offensive tackle Jim Tyrer) of the 1960 Ohio State team, and was later an assistant coach at OSU under Woody Hayes. When Kirk Herbstreit was named co-captain in 1992, the two became only the second father-and-son duo to have each been Ohio State captains. *** Date on back of print: Oct. 27, 1958. (Dispatch photo by Tom Richards).

Herbstreit’s father, Jim, was also an Ohio State captain in 1960.

Rob Oller: Some say Michigan is due; Bah. I say the Wolverines are in deep doo-doo

Tim Tebow: Only way Michigan beats Ohio State football is if C.J. Stroud turns the ball over

How can the Buckeyes beat Michigan: Three keys for Ohio State football's game against the Wolverines

Kirk Herbstreit finished his career with 2,437 yards passing. He was voted the team MVP in 1992.

Herbstreit, whose wife Allison was an Ohio State cheerleader, joined ESPN in 1996.

As Ohio State prepares to play Michigan, and Herbstreit was on hand for the pregame show, just how did Herbstreit do against Michigan?

Kirk Herbstreit's record at Ohio State vs. Michigan

Herbstreit completed 28 passes in 1992, which was a record until 2006 Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith broke it on his way to winning the award. Herbstreit threw for 271 yards in a 13-13 tie.

That said, Herbstreit never beat Michigan.

He watched his now ESPN GameDay co-host Desmond Howard seal the Heisman Trophy in 1991 with a long punt return for a touchdown.

Herbstreit's Buckeye teams went 0-3-1 against the Wolverines.

Kirk Herbstreit, OSU quarterback after a tie with Michigan. 11/22/92

The College Football Playoff schedule

Here are the dates to know for the College Football Playoff:

Selection show: Noon Dec. 5 on ESPN

Cotton Bowl: 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., Dec. 31 on ESPN

Orange Bowl: 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., Dec. 31 on ESPN

College Football Playoff national championship game: 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 on ESPN

Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia 11-0 Ohio State 10-1 Alabama 10-1 Cincinnati 11-0 Michigan 10-1 Notre Dame 10-1 Oklahoma State 10-1 Baylor 9-2 Ole Miss 9-2 Oklahoma 10-1 Oregon 9-2 Michigan State 9-2 BYU 9-2 Wisconsin 8-3 Texas A&M 8-3 Iowa 9-2 Pittsburgh 9-2 Wake Forest 9-2 Utah 8-3 NC State 8-3 San Diego State 10-1 UTSA 11-0 Clemson 8-3 Houston 10-1 Arkansas 7-4

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Kirk Herbstreit played for OSU. What was his record vs Michigan