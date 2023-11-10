Did Justin Fields troll Bryce Young from the sideline Thursday? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields has been active on the sideline in the Bears' last four games as he continues to heal his right thumb.

The broadcast panned to Fields about halfway through the fourth quarter of Thursday's game at Soldier Field, and fans are convinced the cameras caught the injured quarter throwing shade at Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young.

It looked like Justin Fields said "Roll Tide" after a sloppy sequence from Young, who played at the University of Alabama, late in the game.

The Panthers selected Young with the first-overall pick in 2023, which they acquired from the Bears in a trade prior to the draft. The rookie completed 21 passes on a 55.3% completion rate for 185 total yards against the Bears' defense.

The Bears went on the win the prime-time matchup 16-3.

