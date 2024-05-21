Did EA Sports troll Ohio State with College Football 25 trailer?

The new trailer for EA Sport’s College Football 25 dropped and it was gorgeous, but also insulting to Ohio State fans everywhere. We are already well aware that the Buckeyes have never had a cover athlete during the history of the game, (Quinshon Judkins doesn’t count as he is only in the background of this year’s version) but this trailer also did not showcase the Buckeyes in a positive light at all.

The trailer shows a Michigan player utilize a wicked stiff arm on an Ohio State defender for starters, then the trailer shows former Ohio State quarterback, Kyle McCord, in his new Syracuse Orange uniform. We also get to see the Illinois Fighting Illini hoist up the Illibuck Trophy, which goes to the winner of the Illinois-Ohio State game, which hasn’t been won by the Fighting Illini since 2007.

I can excuse never having a cover athlete, the stiff arm and the McCord appearance as all coincidences, but the Illibuck Trophy scene has me second guessing. Rumors are floating around on X (formerly Twitter) that some of the game developers are Michigan alumni, but again those are just rumors.

EA really has it out for Ohio State 😭 No cover athletes ever as well… pic.twitter.com/nnYO6Yr7Aw — College Football Report (@CFBRep) May 17, 2024

