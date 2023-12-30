Did Cotton Bowl officials miss fumble recovery by Missouri? Ohio State turnover negated

In what has proven to be a defensive struggle in the first half of the Cotton Bowl, a potential missed fumble recovery by Missouri's defense may have cost the Tigers their best shot at a scoring opportunity.

Cotton Bowl officials ruled that Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown fumbled the ball inside the 10-yard line after a 7-yard sack by Johnny Walker Jr. early in the second quarter; that was followed by what appeared to be an immediate fumble recovery by Tigers defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan. However, officials instead ruled that Brown had pulled the ball in while on the turf at AT&T Stadium, keeping possession with Ohio State.

However, video shows that Brown did not gather the ball and, given Jernigan immediately recovered the ball, replay could have granted the Tigers phenomenal field position inside the Buckeyes' 10-yard line. But replay officials did not end up stopping play, and Ohio State instead punted the ball from its own 8-yard line.

Here's a look at the play:

Missouri forced a fumble on Ohio State QB Devin Brown and recovered it.



But it was ruled down and was NOT reviewed… 🤔pic.twitter.com/C2wsDY2o2B — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 30, 2023

An ESPN rules analyst later appeared after a timeout saying officials should have stopped play to determine whether the play was correctly called on the field. As it stood, Missouri took over at its own 48-yard line after an Ohio State punt. The Tigers' ensuing drive lasted seven plays and traversed 7 yards, with Missouri punting the ball back to Ohio State at its own 5-yard line.

Considering the offensive struggles by both teams, the missed call could have cost the Tigers valuable points: Missouri had only 112 yards and five first downs while converting just 1 of 8 third down attempts as it headed into the half down 3-0 to Ohio State. It marks the first time under coach Eliah Drinkwitz that the Tigers have been shut out at halftime.

