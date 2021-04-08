Who did the Colts take in CBS Sports’ 7-round mock draft?

As the 2021 NFL draft approaches, now officially three weeks away, the Indianapolis Colts will be a team to watch. Given their history of finding gems throughout the draft, Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports ran a seven-round mock draft for Indy.

Without any trades going down, which is unlikely for Chris Ballard, the Colts found their new left tackle, an intriguing edge rusher a new pass-catching weapon that feel mightily.

Here’s how the mock draft went for the Colts:

Round 1 | No. 21 overall

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech Author's snippet: "As stated earlier, look for the Colts to select either the best available pass rusher or offensive lineman with the 21st pick. Based on the needs of the 20 teams drafting ahead of them, there's a good chance that Darrisaw is still available with the Colts are on the clock. A dominant run blocker at Virginia Tech, Darrisaw could blossom into a Pro Bowl caliber player at the next level if he continues to improve in pass protection."

Round 2 | No. 54 overall

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas Author's snippet: "This could be a stretch, but it's certainly possible for the Colts to steal Ossai with the 54th pick. Ossai made a habit of getting in opponents' backfields during his time at Texas, with 29 tackles for loss over the past two years. He also has untapped potential as a pass rusher. If Ossai is off the board, Pitt pass rusher Patrick Jones II would be another option if the Colts wait until the second round to bolster their pass rush."

Round 4 | No. 127 overall

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: TE Brevin Jordan, Miami Author's snippet: "Speaking of untapped potential, Brevin Jordan, one of the nation's top-ranked tight ends coming out of high school, could be the pass-catching tight end the Colts' offense has been lacking. While his college stats weren't gaudy, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Jones did catch seven touchdowns last season while averaging 15.2 yards per catch."

Round 5 | No. 165 overall

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: WR Whop Philyor, Indiana Author's snippet: "The Colts may wait a little longer to take a receiver, but I have them scooping up Philyor in the fifth round. A productive slot receiver his time at Indiana, Philyor was given the nickname "Whop" for his affinity for Burger King Whoppers as a kid. Philyor started to show his potential in 2019, when he caught 70 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 14.3 yards per catch. He would serve as a nice complement alongside T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr.."

Round 6 | No. 206 overall

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: S Mark Webb, Georgia Author's snippet: "In Webb, the Colts would get a hard-hitting defensive back who can line up at both safety and corner. Webb should make an immediate impact on special teams as a rookie."

Round 7 | No. 248 overall

Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: DT Khyiris Tonga, BYU Author's snippet: "Tonga, the last pick in the Colts' 2021 draft, would give Indianapolis some much needed depth on the defensive line. A good run defender, Tonga was a tough one-on-one matchup for opposing linemen during his time at BYU."

