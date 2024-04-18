Did the Boston Celtics’ recent decision to extend Jrue Holiday shut the door on extending Derrick White?

Did the Boston Celtics’ recent decision to extend Jrue Holiday shut the door on extending Derrick White? Not if you ask Celtics team president Brad Stevens. In a recent discussion at the Auerbach Center in Brighton, Stevens covered several key topics regarding the team ahead of the start of the 2024 postseason.

The Celtics president touched on Holiday’s recent contract extension, plans for signing White to his own contract extension this coming summer, and adding former two way big man Neemias Queta to the team’s 15th regular roster spot. He also spoke on Joe Mazzulla’s development as a coach heading into his second year and gave a preview of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Following these remarks, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon shared their reactions and analysis of Stevens’ comments. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire