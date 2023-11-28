How did Big Ten football fare in Week 13 of the college football season?

After months of action, the 2023 college football regular season came to an end this past weekend.

The Big Ten was one of the best conferences in the county as three teams in Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan finished with at least 10 wins. While they dominated their competition, they were not the only teams who had success.

Seven other teams in the conference finished with at least six wins, including Rutgers, Maryland, Northwestern, and Wisconsin. In the final week of the season, they all gave their fans reasons to celebrate.

The Terrapins’ offense was unstoppable in their matchup with Rutgers. Maryland scored 42 points and recorded 498 yards of total offense. Northwestern also ended their season in impressive fashion with a 45-43 win over Illinois. Cam Johnson had one of his best games for the Wildcats, with 124 receiving yards.

For more about each team in the conference and what lies ahead, check out the list below!

Michigan

Last game: Beat Ohio State 30-24

Record: 12-0, (9-0)

Next game: Against Iowa on December 2nd

Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. with a BIG TIME catch @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/Igds0dKmzR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Last game: Lost to Michigan 30-24

Record: 11-1, (8-1)

Last game: Beat Michigan State 42-0

Record: 10-2, (7-2)

Maryland

What a football family The Tagovailoa’s greet Taulia after be became the Big Ten’s all time leading passer pic.twitter.com/kn02P1Kcvn — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 26, 2023

Last game: Beat Rutgers 42-24

Record: 7-5, (4-5)

Rutgers

Last game: Lost to Maryland 42-0

Record: 6-6, (3-6)

Michigan State

Last game: Lost to Penn State 42-0

Record: 4-8, (2-7)

💯 YARDS TO THE HOUSE ‼️@IndianaFootball takes the lead right back. 😤 📺: BTN pic.twitter.com/vJl98MUftk — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 25, 2023

Last game: Lost to Purdue 35-31

Record: 3-9, (1-8)

Iowa

Last game: Beat Nebraska 13 – 10

Record: 10-2, (7-2)

Next game: Against Michigan on December 2

Northwestern

Last game: Beat Illinois 45-43

Record: 7-5, (5-4)

Wisconsin

Last game: Beat Minnesota 28-14

Record: 7-5, (5-4)

Nebraska

Last game: Lost to Iowa 13-10

Record: 5-7, (3-6)

Purdue

Bucket secured ✔️

Records broken ✔️

300th victory at Ross-Ade ✔️ Roll the tape 📹 pic.twitter.com/K1HjI1SMih — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 26, 2023

Last game: Beat Indiana 35-31

Record: 4-8, (3-6)

Illinois

Last game: Lost to Northwestern 45-43

Record: 5-7, (3-6)

Minnesota

Last game: Lost to Wisconsin 28-14

Record: 5-7, (3-6)

