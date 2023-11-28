How did Big Ten football fare in Week 13 of the college football season?
After months of action, the 2023 college football regular season came to an end this past weekend.
The Big Ten was one of the best conferences in the county as three teams in Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan finished with at least 10 wins. While they dominated their competition, they were not the only teams who had success.
Seven other teams in the conference finished with at least six wins, including Rutgers, Maryland, Northwestern, and Wisconsin. In the final week of the season, they all gave their fans reasons to celebrate.
The Terrapins’ offense was unstoppable in their matchup with Rutgers. Maryland scored 42 points and recorded 498 yards of total offense. Northwestern also ended their season in impressive fashion with a 45-43 win over Illinois. Cam Johnson had one of his best games for the Wildcats, with 124 receiving yards.
For more about each team in the conference and what lies ahead, check out the list below!
Michigan
Last game: Beat Ohio State 30-24
Record: 12-0, (9-0)
Next game: Against Iowa on December 2nd
Ohio State
Last game: Lost to Michigan 30-24
Record: 11-1, (8-1)
Penn State
Last game: Beat Michigan State 42-0
Record: 10-2, (7-2)
Maryland
Last game: Beat Rutgers 42-24
Record: 7-5, (4-5)
Rutgers
Last game: Lost to Maryland 42-0
Record: 6-6, (3-6)
Michigan State
Last game: Lost to Penn State 42-0
Record: 4-8, (2-7)
Indiana
Last game: Lost to Purdue 35-31
Record: 3-9, (1-8)
Iowa
Last game: Beat Nebraska 13 – 10
Record: 10-2, (7-2)
Next game: Against Michigan on December 2
Northwestern
Last game: Beat Illinois 45-43
Record: 7-5, (5-4)
Wisconsin
Last game: Beat Minnesota 28-14
Record: 7-5, (5-4)
Nebraska
Last game: Lost to Iowa 13-10
Record: 5-7, (3-6)
Purdue
Last game: Beat Indiana 35-31
Record: 4-8, (3-6)
Illinois
Last game: Lost to Northwestern 45-43
Record: 5-7, (3-6)
Minnesota
Last game: Lost to Wisconsin 28-14
Record: 5-7, (3-6)