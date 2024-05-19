Dickinson High girls take third in Division A Regional Meet at BAC

May 18—DICKINSON — With a solid 97.5-points-worth of production, the Dickinson High School girls track and field team earned a third-place finish at the May 17, 2024 Division A Regional Track and Field at the Biesiot Activities Center on their home-turf, behind top-ranked Bismarck High's 165 and Legacy's 108. Meanwhile, on the boys side, the Midgets took sixth with 45 total points and Bismarck High also finished first with 185.83 and Legacy was second with 115.83.

Individual results included Jazmin Barry's blue-ribbon, state-qualifying finish in the 100m dash at 12.29 seconds — with Jayden Atkins finishing in fifth in the event — and another state-qualifying and first-place showing in a 25.42 effort in the 200m dash for Barry, with teammate Cecilia Homiston earning second in 26.29 seconds — also qualifying for state — and Jersi Luchi ending up fifth. Barry also was tops in the long-jump with a 19'6" effort while qualifying for state by almost 3-feet and Claire Rodakowski finished seventh in the event with a mark of 17-feet-even.

Homiston took third in the 400m dash with a state-qualifying 1:00.74 and Leila Gregoire earned the silver in the 3200m run at 12:22.03, while in the relay events Atkins, Luchi, Elizabeth Karsky and Kamora Phillips won second in the 4x100m event with a 49.97 and DHS won the 4x200m relay through Atkins, Luchi, Homiston and Barry with a state-qualifying 1:43.10 that bested the qualifying standard by almost 9 seconds. In the 4x400m relay, Jenna Nelson, Sadie Stevenson, Rodakowski and Homiston combined for a fifth-place 4:17.96 and Laney Tolman, Rory Yoder, Arabella Privatsky and Abby Prause earned fifth in the 4x800m relay with a 10:31.28 performance.

In the girls field-events, Evy Halverson finished ninth in the shot-put with a 34'1" toss and took eighth in the discus with a mark of 108'6", while Tandy Jensen was the top Midget performer in the javelin at 95'3". Nelson tied for 10th in the high-jump with a 4'11" leap and Aspen Roadarmel was fifth in the pole-vault at 9'3" while Kendra King took sixth in the triple-jump with a 36'4" performance.

For the boys, Braden Meschke took an eighth-place ribbon for the 100m dash with a state-qualifying time of 11.09 and Christian Bowden was the top-performer for DHS in the 200m dash at a state-qualifying 22.73, while Blake Weller placed third in the 400m dash at 50.64 to also qualify for state. Lucas Alexander was the top-finisher for Dickinson with a 2:12.59 in the 800m run, while Kaleb Binstock came in with a 4:56.14 in the 1600m run.

Cole Skabo was a seventh-place 15.93 in the 110m hurdles to qualify for state, and the relay-events saw Bowden, Weller, Thomas Freer and Meschke combine for a sixth-place and state-qualifying 43.9 in the 4x100m event while Bowden, Freer, Kaleb Pullins and Meschke teaming up for another state-qualifier at third in the 4x200m in 1:30.87, and the 4x400m relay team of Meschke, Duncan Blauer, Dawson Zubke and Weller notched a third-place 3:38.41.

The boys field-events saw Ethan Halverson finish in third in the shot-put at 52'8" to qualify while marking a team-high 125'1" discus throw, and Dylan Smith placed fifth in the javelin with a heave of 150'6". Blake Homiston was the standard-bearer in the pole-vault with a blue-ribbon, state-qualifying 15' effort while Cole Skabo was tops for Dickinson with a 20'1" mark in the long-jump and Max Kostelecky contributed a team-best 39'2.5" effort in the triple-jump.

