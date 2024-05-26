Dickinson High girls take seventh in Class A State Track & Field Meet

May 26—BISMARCK — Senior standout Jazmin Barry earned two blue-ribbons and had a solid afternoon for the Dickinson High School girls track and field team at the North Dakota Class A State Meet here through the weekend, as she helped the Midgets to 38.5 points and a seventh-place finish overall at the event, while the boys nailed down 20 points and Blake Homiston won the state title in the pole-vault to help DHS score 20 overall. Bismarck High won both the boys and girls state-titles in Class A, scoring 170 and 100, respectively, on their way to the twin-victories.

Barry was again brilliant in her events, winning the long-jump with a mark of 18'6.75" and teaming-up with Jayden Atkins, Jersi Luchi and Cecilia Homiston to win the 4x200m relay crown — while taking second in the 200m dash at 25.03 seconds — although Michelle Gee from West Fargo was solid throughout the afternoon with wins in the 100m, 200m and 400m dashes. The 4x100m relay team of Atkins, Barry, Cecilia Homiston and Kamora Phillips earned the silver-ribbon in the event at 48.62 seconds and Cecilia Homiston also took home the sixth-place ribbon in the 400m dash at 1:00.64 while Jecelyn Arends finished seventh in the shot-put with a mark of 37'1".

Blake Homiston's 15" mark in the pole-vault earned the blue-ribbon title for DHS as Blake Weller went on to earn a fifth-place ribbon in the 400m dash final at 49.71 seconds.

Dickinson also took home points in the 4x100m relay through the team of Christian Bowden, Weller, Braden Meschke and Thomas Freer, as they posted a 43.25-second time to take seventh and the 4x400m relay team of Weller, Dylan Glasser, Duncan Blauer and Dawson Zubke took seventh with a time of 3:26.75. In the field-events, Dylan Smith took seventh in the javelin at 158'4".

Other top-performers for the girls included: 100m dash — Jayden Atkins (13.33); 4x400m relay — Jenna Nelson, Sadie Stevenson, Claire Rodakowski, Cecilia Homiston (4:15.91); 4x800m relay — Leila Gregoire, Laney Tolman, Arabella Privratsky, Abby Praus (10:21.97); and discus — Evy Halverson (110'7").

Other top-performers for the boys included: 100m dash — Bowden (11.65); 200m dash — Braden Meschke (23.52); 110m hurdles — Cole Skabo (15.56); 4x200m relay — Bowden, Weller, Meschke, Freer (1:30.44); shot-put — Ethan Halverson (49'8.5"); discus — Halverson (129'9"); and triple-jump — Max Kostelecky (39'11.75").

For more information about track & field in North Dakota, please visit the website at

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/NorthDakota/

, and for updates on Class A athletics just keep reading The Dickinson Press.