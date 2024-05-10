Diamondbacks try to extend win streak, take on the Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-20, third in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (24-12, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-2, 4.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (3-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -139, Diamondbacks +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 24-12 record overall and a 12-7 record at home. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Arizona has an 18-20 record overall and a 9-10 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .392.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 11 home runs, 12 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .271 for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 13-for-43 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .298 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-33 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .219 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .239 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.