Diamond Heels lose tough pitching duel to South Carolina

The Diamond Heels are coming off a tough series loss to Virginia in which they were able to salvage just one game on Saturday. And next up was another tough game during the week in Charlotte as they faced off against South Carolina.

Tuesday’s battle was a pitching duel with both teams, struggling to plate some runs. But in the end, it was the Gamecocks who got the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for a 2-1 win.

The Gamecocks struck first with a run in the top of the third inning on a ground out. UNC’s bats really struggled to make an impact as Dylan Eskew pitched 3.1 innings and gave up 4 hits.

The Tar Heels did find a way to get a run across the board in the seventh with a Colby Wilkerson RBI double. But South Carolina responded right away with a double in the eighth inning to grab the 2-1 lead and never look back.

UNC only mustered 6 hits on the day while the Gamecocks had 10.

