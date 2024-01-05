DeVonta Smith misses practice again, likely to miss 1st game in career originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith missed practice again on Friday, which makes it seem pretty unlikely he’ll be able to play against the Giants on Sunday in the regular season finale.

If Smith indeed doesn’t play, it’ll be the first missed game in his NFL career.

In his three years in the NFL, Smith has played 54 of 54 possible games in the regular season and playoffs. But he hasn’t been able to participate all week leading into the regular season finale.

Smith, 25, got his ankle rolled up on late in the loss to the Cardinals on New Year’s Eve. The good news is that the Eagles avoided a major injury. As he strolled through the locker room on Wednesday, Smith was already out of his walking boot and off the crutches he had after the game. That makes it seem like Smith will be good for the playoffs.

Even if Smith is close to playing against the Giants, MetLife Stadium has a notoriously bad playing surface, there’s bad weather in the forecast and it seems unlikely the Eagles will be able to improve their seed in the NFC. It would take a win and a Cowboys loss to the Commanders to win the division.

In addition to Smith, cornerback Darius Slay also missed practice on Friday. He was a spectator as the Eagles used their indoor practice facility. It would probably make sense to shut Slay down until the playoffs too, especially given the field conditions at MetLife.

Slay has missed the last three games after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee. While the Eagles were hopeful to have him back before the end of the regular season, it would make not make sense to risk it in Week 18. The Eagles will definitely need him the following week in the playoffs, whether they’re at home as the No. 2 seed or on the road as the 5.

While Smith and Slay weren’t practicing on Friday, the rest of the players who have been on the injury report were.

That includes Jordan Davis (ankle), Zach Cunningham (knee), Avonte Maddox (elbow) and Haason Reddick (illness).

Davis was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, while the other three were full participants. Unless something happens between now and the game, it seems likely Cunningham, Maddox and Reddick will be fine to go. As for Davis, we’ll see.

