DeVonta Smith dealing with mild ankle sprain ahead of Eagles season finale vs. Giants

DeVonta Smith had 3 catches for 30 yards before exiting the Eagles 35-31 loss to the Cardinals with an injury.

With Philadelphia needing a win against the New York Giants on Sunday to have any shot at the No. 2 seed, Ian Rapoport reports that Smith is nursing a “mild” ankle sprain, and his status for Week 18 is currently unknown.

DeVonta Smith has not missed a game in his NFL career. An incredibly tough player. https://t.co/UhEql9GOKQ — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 1, 2024

