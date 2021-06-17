Devin Booker finds 'Suns in 4' fan, will give him tickets to conference finals game

It didn't take Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker long to find a fan who went viral for yelling "Suns in 4" in Denver.

Booker tweeted Monday he was looking for the fan. By Thursday, Booker found the fan, and offered him some sweet perks for having faith in the Suns.

The fan, Nick McKellar, will receive a signed jersey from Booker and tickets to a conference finals game, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

The Suns lived up to McKellar's prediction as they swept the Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. They will take on the winner of the Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers series in the conference finals.

Nick McKellar involved in fight in Denver

McKellar went viral after getting into a fight with Nuggets fans during Game 3. Video showed McKellar engaging in trash talk with Nuggets fan. One Nuggets fan poured beer on McKellar, which escalated the situation. Eventually, a Nuggets fan took a swing at McKellar, sparking a physical altercation. After punches were thrown, McKellar continues to support his team, yelling, "Suns in four!"

Since the fight went viral, McKellar has explained his actions. He said he acted in self defense and would "never promote or condone physical violence," according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

If this dude isn’t courtside for the opening game of the next round, what are the Suns even doing? #Sunsin4



pic.twitter.com/F1vfI87KWr — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 14, 2021

More from Yahoo Sports: