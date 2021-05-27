Devers homers as Red Sox beat Braves 9-5

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vázquez had three RBIs. Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three times.

Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta (6-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings, settling down after a shaky start. He was charged with four runs and seven hits.

Boston had dropped two in a row on the heels of a four-game win streak.

Austin Riley homered for Atlanta for the fifth time in his last five games. William Contreras had two hits and two RBIs, including a solo shot in the ninth.

Braves left-hander Drew Smyly (2-3) allowed seven runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA over his previous three starts.

The game was delayed for nearly three hours by rain after the sixth inning.