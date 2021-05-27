Devers homers as Red Sox beat Braves 9-5

MAUREEN MULLEN
·1 min read
  • From nearly empty stands, three fans sing "Sweet Caroline," a tradition in the bottom of the eighth inning at Fenway Park, after a rain delay in the May 26 baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves caused the game to be restarted early Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo beats the tag by Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) to score on a single by Xander Bogaerts during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Atlanta Braves' William Contreras (24) is congratulated after his solo home run in the top of the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, early Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Two ushers watch the Boston Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves from nearly empty stands, after play in the Wednesday May 26 game was stopped for a rain delay, as play resumed in the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, early Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vázquez had three RBIs. Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three times.

Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta (6-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings, settling down after a shaky start. He was charged with four runs and seven hits.

Boston had dropped two in a row on the heels of a four-game win streak.

Austin Riley homered for Atlanta for the fifth time in his last five games. William Contreras had two hits and two RBIs, including a solo shot in the ninth.

Braves left-hander Drew Smyly (2-3) allowed seven runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA over his previous three starts.

The game was delayed for nearly three hours by rain after the sixth inning.

