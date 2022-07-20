DeVante Parker's Patriots jersey number swap should make Julian Edelman happy

DeVante Parker's apparent jersey number change should please Edelman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' trade of N'Keal Harry has led to a jersey number shuffle in Foxboro, it appears.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker briefly posted a photo of his Patriots locker on his Instagram story Tuesday that seems to confirm he has changed his jersey number from No. 11 to No. 1.

Parker is still listed as No. 11 on New England's official roster, but that likely will be updated when the Patriots begin training camp next week.

No. 1 became available when the Patriots traded Harry to the Chicago Bears last week.

Parker has worn No. 11 his entire NFL career, and the number is in his Instagram and Twitter handles (@devanteparker11). So, why the switch to No. 1?

It's possible Parker changed numbers out of deference to wide receiver Julian Edelman, who retired after the 2020 season as one of the best wide receivers in team history. Edelman jokingly lamented Parker initially taking No. 11 when he came to the Patriots in April, so we're sure he wouldn't mind his number going unused for the second consecutive year. (For the record, No. 11 went unused for seven years after quarterback Drew Bledsoe vacated the number following the 2001 season).

And if you're a conspiracy theorist, Parker's switch also opens up the possibility of Edelman coming out of retirement to take his old number with the Patriots -- although that seems unlikely for now.

Jersey number theories aside, Parker enters training camp with high expectations as a potential deep threat for quarterback Mac Jones. The 29-year-old caught 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns in just 10 games last season but is four seasons removed from a stellar 2019 campaign in which he posted 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 72 catches.