Detroit Tigers look to go for a three-game sweep vs. the Twins: TV, radio, live updates

Andrew Hammond, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Doubleheader: Detroit Tigers (42-51) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-52)

When: Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

Weather forecast: Sunny, 83 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Detroit Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (2-1, 2.08 ERA) vs. Minnesota Twins LHP J.A. Happ (5-4, 5.09 ERA)

From Saturday's doubleheader

GAME 1: Detroit Tigers snap losing streak against Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of doubleheader

GAME 2: Miguel Cabrera hits walk-off single for Detroit Tigers in 5-4 win over Minnesota Twins

Game notes: The Tigers go for a sweep vs. the Twins this afternoon at Comerica Park vs. the Twins. With a victory, it would mark the first time since 2017 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays that the Tigers picked up a series victory immediately following the all-star break. When it comes to sweeping an opponent in a series coming off the All-Star break, you have to go all the way back to 1986 when they swept the Texas Rangers in four games.

