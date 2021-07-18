Detroit Tigers look to go for a three-game sweep vs. the Twins: TV, radio, live updates
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Doubleheader: Detroit Tigers (42-51) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-52)
When: Sunday, 1:10 p.m.
Where: Comerica Park, Detroit.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).
Weather forecast: Sunny, 83 degrees.
Probable starting pitchers: Detroit Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (2-1, 2.08 ERA) vs. Minnesota Twins LHP J.A. Happ (5-4, 5.09 ERA)
From Saturday's doubleheader
GAME 1: Detroit Tigers snap losing streak against Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of doubleheader
GAME 2: Miguel Cabrera hits walk-off single for Detroit Tigers in 5-4 win over Minnesota Twins
Game notes: The Tigers go for a sweep vs. the Twins this afternoon at Comerica Park vs. the Twins. With a victory, it would mark the first time since 2017 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays that the Tigers picked up a series victory immediately following the all-star break. When it comes to sweeping an opponent in a series coming off the All-Star break, you have to go all the way back to 1986 when they swept the Texas Rangers in four games.