When: 7:10 p.m. Friday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (0-4, 6.14 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Matt Shoemaker (1-3, 7.83 ERA).

[ Why Tigers think catcher Dillon Dingler is 'going to be a great one' ]

Games notes: Game one of a three-game set between the two American League teams with the fewest wins. Friday's game also starts a nine-game homestand for the Tigers. Tarik Skubal takes the bump for Detroit; he has struggled with the long ball, giving up eight home runs in 22 innings. ... Minnesota starter Matt Shoemaker hasn't been much better for a disappointing Twins team coming off an extra-inning affair to end its home series with the Texas Rangers. Shoemaker has yielded seven homers in 23 innings and has struck out just 14 batters.

WINDSOR: How have Tigers become a mess during rebuild? Al Avila bears most of the blame

Lineup:

1. Robbie Grossman, RF

2. Jonathan Schoop, DH

3. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Niko Goodrum, SS

6. Willi Castro, 2B

7. JaCoby Jones, CF

8. Akil Baddoo, LF

9. Grayson Greiner, C

ROSTER MOVES: Wilson Ramos injured, Jake Rogers returns; Buck Farmer designated for assignment

TWO COOL: 10 years ago today, why Justin Verlander's 2nd no-hitter had him saying 'Swing the bat'

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or try this link.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers lose to the Minnesota Twins, 7-3: Game thread recap