Detroit Tigers game score vs. New York Yankees in spring training: Live updates
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Grapefruit League: Detroit Tigers (5-2) vs. New York Yankees (4-3)
When: 1:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Florida.
TV: None.
Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates).
First-pitch weather forecast: Mostly sunny, 74 degrees.
Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Deivi Garcia (0-1, 9.00 ERA).
Tigers lineup:
1. Robbie Grossman, LF
2. Jeimer Candelario, 3B
3. Willi Castro, SS
4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B
5. Nomar Mazara, DH
6. Niko Goodrum, 2B
7. Wilson Ramos, C
8. Akil Baddoo, RF
9. JaCoby Jones, CF
SPRING OBSERVATIONS: 10 surprises and frustrations through three weeks
THE FUTURE: Casey Mize struggles with command continue. Should Tigers be concerned this early?
Live updates
Can't see the chatter? Check it out on Twitter.
Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game score vs. New York Yankees in spring: Live updates