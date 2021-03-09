Detroit Tigers game score vs. New York Yankees in spring training: Live updates

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Grapefruit League: Detroit Tigers (5-2) vs. New York Yankees (4-3)

When: 1:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Florida.

TV: None.

Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates).

First-pitch weather forecast: Mostly sunny, 74 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Deivi Garcia (0-1, 9.00 ERA).

Tigers lineup:

1. Robbie Grossman, LF

2. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

3. Willi Castro, SS

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Nomar Mazara, DH

6. Niko Goodrum, 2B

7. Wilson Ramos, C

8. Akil Baddoo, RF

9. JaCoby Jones, CF

SPRING OBSERVATIONS: 10 surprises and frustrations through three weeks

THE FUTURE: Casey Mize struggles with command continue. Should Tigers be concerned this early?

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game score vs. New York Yankees in spring: Live updates

Recommended Stories

  • Eric Sogard makes Cubs debut against A's, Joc Pederson starts vs. lefty

    Sogard, a non-roster invitee, is in the mix forthe second base job this spring.

  • Yanks' Britton not throwing because of sore pitching elbow

    New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton is not throwing because of a sore pitching elbow, was to be examined by a doctor on Tuesday and could miss the start of the season. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Britton's ulnar collateral ligament was not suspected of being hurt, an injury that could require Tommy John surgery. Boone said Britton felt soreness Sunday night following a bullpen session and had an MRI of his elbow on Monday.

  • Orioles share hypnotizing video of Mickey Jannis throwing a knuckleball

    Orioles cameraman Johnny Douglas recorded some unique footage that shows just how crazy a knuckleball looks compared to normal pitches.

  • 2021 Fantasy Baseball: Favorite draft targets from the NL West

    The NL West is home to two baseball's top teams. Our analysts reveal who they're targeting on the stacked Dodgers and Padres rosters as well as the rest of the division.

  • A lot has happened in the world since we last heard from Red Sox owner John Henry

    With spring training in full swing and the Red Sox not exactly creating a ton of juice around town, our John Tomase wonders where John Henry has been and what he'd want to know if the owner made himself available again.

  • Bradley joins Brewers as Cain faces quadriceps issue

    The Milwaukee Brewers believe they have room for more than one Gold Glove center fielder in their outfield. Milwaukee finalized its $24 million, two-year contract with Jackie Bradley Jr., whose deal allows him to opt out after one season and $13 million to become a free agent again. Bradley, who turns 31 on April 19, joins an outfield that already includes 2019 Gold Glove center fielder Lorenzo Cain, 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and Avisaíl García, giving the Brewers four experienced starters for three spots.

  • All-Stars, Iowa cornfield, Arenado return spice MLB schedule

    Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees: Opening day begins in the Bronx, with George Springer and the Blue Jays taking on DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees. Springer finalized a $150 million, six-year deal with Toronto in January, part of an active offseason for the Blue Jays.

  • Report: Multiple teams calling about Eagles TE Zach Ertz

    Could the Colts be among those teams?

  • Analysis: How Toyota thrives when the chips are down

    Toyota may have pioneered the just-in-time manufacturing strategy but when it comes to chips, its decision to stockpile what have become key components in cars goes back a decade to the Fukushima disaster. After the catastrophe severed Toyota's supply chains on March 11, 2011, the world's biggest automaker realised the lead-time for semiconductors was way too long to cope with devastating shocks such as natural disasters. That's why Toyota came up with a business continuity plan (BCP) that required suppliers to stockpile anywhere from two to six months' worth of chips for the Japanese carmaker, depending on the time it takes from order to delivery, four sources said.

  • Trent Frederic has awesome mic'd up moment with Patrice Bergeron after Lake Tahoe win

    Trent Frederic is quickly becoming a Boston Bruins fan favorite for his on-ice play and funny off-ice moments.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Can South Dakota State WR be next small-school stud?

    We continue our breakdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft, with Nos. 76-80 overall.

  • Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah to Mark One-Year ‘Quaranniversaries’ With Specials

    Late-night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah will debut two quarantine-themed specials to mark our collective one-year “quaranniversaries,” adjusting to abnormal daily routines during the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci will be welcomed by Colbert to mark “A Late Show’s” last show live from the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan. The special, which […]

  • D.C. radio station issues correction to report regarding WFT investigation

    More information has emerged as to the disputed report from 106.7 The Fan regarding the pending investigation into the culture at the Washington Football Team. On Friday, the radio station reported that attorney Beth Wilkinson has recommended that Daniel Snyder be forced to sell the team. The NFL called the report “absolutely false,” explaining that [more]

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • Report: Patriots reacquire 2018 Super Bowl OT Trent Brown from Raiders

    Trent Brown is reportedly returning to New England after two roller coaster years with the Raiders.

  • NBA trade deadline: The 10 best contracts

    This list isn’t necessarily those players who are the best — some aren’t even All-Stars. But what each has in common is that their production far outweighs their compensation.

  • Sailing: America's Cup yachts close on speeds of 100 kph

    Peter Burling and Max Sirena will be fierce rivals over the next week or so as they compete for the "Auld Mug" but they are united in their admiration for the AC75 class of boat that will be used for the first time in the 36th America's Cup. Challenger yacht Luna Rossa had maxed out at 53.4 knots (99 kph), skipper Sirena said on Tuesday, and Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai is rumoured to be even faster. Despite that raw speed, TNZ helmsman Burling said, the handling was similar to the much lighter 49er two-handed dinghy in which he won Olympic gold for New Zealand with Blair Tuke in 2016.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • How Jurgen Klopp's past managerial struggles might inform his Liverpool future

    You do not have to search hard to identify a pattern. Early promise and the construction of both a team and entire fan-base in his image. Achievements of genuinely historic proportions. An unexpected dip and struggle to reclaim past glories. And then a parting of the ways that, by football standards, was unusually amicable. This was broadly Jürgen Klopp’s story at both FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund following a seven-year lifespan. And so, with the first two phases of that cycle mirrored at Liverpool and the sixth anniversary of his appointment approaching, it would have been reasonable under any circumstances to wonder whether history might further repeat. Add in Liverpool’s dismal form to the news of Joachim Löw’s imminent departure as Germany manager and conjecture about Klopp’s future has become a raging certainty. So how might the past inform the future? Are we heading towards the final chapter or will Klopp who, at 53 is already a managerial veteran of almost 900 games, fashion a different ending? One striking aspect of Klopp’s stellar managerial career is that the departures from his two previous jobs were effectively resignations framed by his own expectations and appraisal of what was best for the club. There was no hint of clinging to power or a pay-off. Jürgen Klopp should no longer be untouchable – this Liverpool slump is his responsibility “He is someone who questions himself all the time,” said Christian Heidel, Klopp’s chief executive at Mainz. “He sees a team, he sees the results. And he asks: ‘Could it be down to me?’” Context at Mainz was everything. He had spent 11 years there as a player and was appointed by Heidel mid-season in 2001 at the age of only 33. Mainz were heading for the third tier of German football but Klopp inspired six wins in seven games and they survived with a match to spare. By the end of his third full season, Mainz were in the Bundesliga for the first time in their history. They then qualified for the Uefa Cup but, after relegation in 2007, it was Klopp who set himself the target of an immediate bounce-back promotion or the exit. They missed out by only two points despite having the league’s second best goal difference. Klopp was in tears as 20,000 fans still stood to serenade him inside the stadium and a further 30,000 turned out in Mainz city centre to wave goodbye. But he was unmoved. Having concluded that all sides needed change, he was gone.

  • After contract win, Cowboys' Dak Prescott could earn more money than any player in NFL history

    Dallas came to its senses and declined to let other teams set the table with Prescott. The result was the Cowboys absorbing a loss at the negotiating table that was two years in the making.