Detroit Tigers fans hate they took Jackson Jobe, and they're taking it out on Al Avila

To mostly everyone's surprise, the first few picks of the 2021 MLB draft opened up with none of the highly-regarded shortstops being among the first two picks. Then, it became the Detroit Tigers turn with the No. 3 pick and they selected Jackson Jobe from Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City, OK.

Which is great for Jackson, but for Tigers fans — who wanted a shortstop — are not happy. Who are they taking their frustrations on, General Manager Al Avila.

So the Tigers took Jackson Jobe instead of Kumar Rocker?!?!?! Wow maybe it’s Avila’s time. — Jordan (@JordanDJonesSr) July 11, 2021

That’s it! This pick seals the deal. All these years of being a die hard Tigers fan and I get rewarded with this abysmal draft pick. I am embarrassed to call myself a fan of this franchise. I’m gonna go to Miami where they know how to run a real MLB dynasty. — sad Detroit sports fan (@Detroit_Chriss) July 11, 2021

WE NEED HITTING PROSPECTS, not a high school pitcher. Good upside for sure, but we desperately need a middle infielder. It’s our weakest position in the majors and minors. Ugh. — Ryan Huizdos (@Ryan_Huizdos) July 11, 2021

Is Al Avila aware you’re not supposed to tank during the MLB draft? — Connor Meltdowney (@Connormuldowney) July 11, 2021

Al Avila will be the reason I pick up a cigarette one day — Detroit Moments (@DetroitMoments) July 11, 2021

Marcelo Mayer was on the board. I can’t believe it.



If Avila doesn’t get a top 3 shortstop this offseason… oh my lord.



And I like Jobe too, but come on man — TigersProspectsVideo (@ProspectsVideo) July 11, 2021

There is a chance that Jobe can progress into an effective starter for the Tigers in the future but as of right now, the opportunity to grab another young bat goes to the wayside, much to fans further dismay.

