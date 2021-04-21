Detroit Tigers game score vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, Game 1 of doubleheader: Live updates
Detroit Tigers (6-10) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (7-9)
When: 2:10; 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Comerica Park.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).
[ After COVID-19 battle, Spencer Turnbull is ready to 'get back to normal' ]
[ Willi Castro will play some second base. Here's why ]
Game 1 starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer (2-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Pirates LHP Tyler Anderson (2-4, 4.02 ERA).
Game 1 first-pitch weather: Cloudy, 39 degrees.
THE CALL UP: Tigers call up Zack Short; designate Renato Nunez for assignment
Game 1 Tigers lineup:
RF Robbie Grossman
SS Niko Goodrum
DH Jeimer Candelario
C Wilson Ramos
2B Willi Castro
1B Jonathan Schoop
CF Victor Reyes
3B Zack Short
LF JaCoby Jones
P Michael Fulmer
Game 2 starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull (season debut) vs. TBA.
Game 2 first-pitch weather: Cloudy, 38 degrees.
Game notes: Tigers' first game with the Pirates scheduled for Tuesday was canceled because of weather. The teams will play two games Wednesday. Detroit was swept on the road this past weekend by the Oakland A's after sweeping the Astros in Houston. ... Pittsburgh, predicted to be one of the worst teams in the National League, comes into town after taking two of three from Milwaukee; the Pirates have won or tied each of their three series over the past two weeks.
Live updates
