Detroit Red Wings' Trey Augustine in, Dylan Larkin out, for U.S. at World Championship

The Detroit Red Wings will be well represented in goal for USA Hockey at the upcoming World Championship.

On Sunday, prospect Trey Augustine was added to the roster, joining Wings goalie Alex Lyon, who was among the first players named to the team that will compete May 10-26 in Ostrava and Prague, Czechia.

Forward Dylan Larkin was also among the first 15 named, but USA Hockey announced Sunday that Larkin is now unable to compete because of injury.

Defenseman Jeff Petry is also on the team, and Wings head coach Derek Lalonde and goaltending coach Alex Westlund are part of the coaching staff.

Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine makes a save against Michigan during the third period at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

It is tremendous recognition for Augustine, a second-round pick from 2023 (No. 41), who starred this season as a freshman at Michigan State. He posted a 2.96 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 35 games for the Spartans.

Augustine, a native of South Lyon, is a product of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. He had three shutouts in his first season at MSU, leading the Spartans to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2012.

The U.S. is currently training in Bratislava, where it will play a pre-tournament game against Slovakia on Tuesday, before heading to Ostrava on Wednesday for its seven preliminary round games in the World Championship, beginning Friday against Sweden.

The Wings contingent is part of what projects to be a competitive team that also features Brady Tkachuk, Zach Werenski, Luke Hughes, Johnny Gaudreau and Trevor Zegras.

