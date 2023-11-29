Detroit Red Wings make Patrick Kane's signing official originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Red Wings made it official. They have signed former Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane.

The #RedWings have signed forward Patrick Kane to a one-year contract with an AAV of $2.75M. pic.twitter.com/gfgZXfpFua — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 29, 2023

Kane, 35, underwent hip resurfacing surgery on June 1 and was put on a four-to-six-month timetable. He was expected to make a decision around American Thanksgiving, and he's done just that.

Kane reunites with his old linemate and close friend Alex DeBrincat, who was traded to Detroit from Ottawa over the offseason. The two of them were magic together in Chicago and they'll try to recreate that with the Red Wings.

The Chicago Blackhawks play in Detroit on Thursday night, but it's unclear whether or not Kane will be slotted into the lineup right away. The two teams play in Chicago on Feb. 25, which is Chris Chelios' jersey retirement night.

